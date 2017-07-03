Pilot in Prince Edward crash suffers serious injuries

The pilot was flown to the hospital after crash-landing into a field in Prince Edward County.

Virginia State Police say the Piper PA-15, flown by Philip Cianciolo, of Wallingford, Conn., ran out of fuel while in the air, and he was forced to make a crash-landing into a cornfield at the intersection of Route 658 and Route 700. The crash happened around 1:05 p.m. on Monday.

The plane caught on fire due to the impact of the crash.

Cianciolo was flown to VCU Medical Center for the treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was the only person on the plane and was flying from North Carolina to Connecticut at the time of the crash.

The FAA and NTSB were notified of the crash.

