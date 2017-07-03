Mechanicsville Turnpike closed due to water main break - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Mechanicsville Turnpike closed due to water main break

By Megan Woo, Digital
HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

Mechanicsville Turnpike is closed in both directions between Elm Drive and Edgeworth Road due to a water main break. This is located in Mechanicsville's downtown area.

Hanover Public Utilities are on the scene to make repairs. An estimated time for repairs to be completed is unknown at this time.

