Mechanicsville Turnpike back open after water main break

Heavy rain and damaging winds were seen across the metro-Richmond area Monday afternoon. At the height of the storm, 15,000 people were without power.More >>
Heavy rain and damaging winds were seen across the metro-Richmond area Monday afternoon. At the height of the storm, 15,000 people were without power.More >>
Mechanicsville Turnpike is back open after a water main break forced the road to close for a few hours on Monday.More >>
Mechanicsville Turnpike is back open after a water main break forced the road to close for a few hours on Monday.More >>
If you've driven north on I-95 toward Kings Dominion, you've likely seen an increase in traffic.More >>
If you've driven north on I-95 toward Kings Dominion, you've likely seen an increase in traffic.More >>
Hanover Sheriff's deputies are looking for two suspects in connection with an attempted larceny at a business.More >>
Hanover Sheriff's deputies are looking for two suspects in connection with an attempted larceny at a business.More >>
One person is in custody after Virginia State Police responded to a short pursuit in Hanover on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
One person is in custody after Virginia State Police responded to a short pursuit in Hanover on Tuesday afternoon.More >>