Mechanicsville Turnpike back open after water main break

By Megan Woo, Digital
HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

Mechanicsville Turnpike is back open after a water main break forced the road to close for a few hours on Monday.

The road was closed in both directions between Elm Drive and Edgeworth Road. This is located in Mechanicsville's downtown area.

Hanover Public Utilities made the necessary repairs.

