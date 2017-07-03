How to block robocalls for free

If you still have a landline, you probably get a ton of robocalls.

Here are some free, easy ways to block them, and there is an app for smartphones too.

If you get your phone service through an Internet or cable provider, check out a service called Nomorobo. It automatically blocks half a million confirmed robot callers.

When it comes to your smartphones, Nomorobo has an app for iPhones and is beta testing a version for Android devices. Nomorobo's mobile service costs $1.99 a month.

There are also some free services out there, like an app called True Caller, which offers its basic robot caller blocking service for free.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12