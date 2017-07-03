Apps help you shut down texting while driving

Distracted driving is the most dangerous driving, and yet, we all cannot seem to steer clear of our phones.

A new study finds the overwhelming majority of us get distracted by cell phones while we're behind the wheel.

A company called Zendrive used apps to track the driving habits of more than 5 million people over a 90-day period.

They found that during 88 percent of trips, drivers were interacting with their smart phones. And that's handheld phones because the study took hands-free use out of the mix.

Previous research has shown taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds, makes a collision as much as 24 times more likely.

Nothing is as important as your safety or the safety of your family, so don't use your phone behind the wheel.

There are several apps you can use that shut down texting when you're driving. Lifesaver is a free one. An app called Safedrive even rewards you for driving without texting.

If you're a parent, remember that your kids are watching everything you do. Make sure they do not see you checking your phone while you are behind the wheel if you don't want them to do it in a few years.

