Tips to stay safe on the Fourth of July

Fire officials are urging Central Virginia residents to make sure they know exactly where they can and can't use fireworks as the Fourth of July approaches.

"There are no legal fire works in Henrico County, Chesterfield County and the city of Richmond, said Henrico Fire Chief Doug Reynolds, who says regulations were put into place that led to a large number of house fires.

"A lot of times people don't think about those things and the responsibility they have when using fireworks," he said.

Jonathan Knopf, of Big Bang Fireworks in Hanover, urges everyone using fireworks to use common sense.

"The first thing is to always buy from a licensed fireworks stand," Knopf said. "The second thing is to always have a source of water near buy."

Knopf says his business gives customers a safety slip "to make sure you can come back next year with all your fingers and toes."

Reynolds urges residents to go to "professional shows" to enjoy fireworks.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12