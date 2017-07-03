Petersburg woman dies in Dinwiddie crash

A 49-year-old Petersburg woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie on Sunday afternoon on Route 460.

Tammy H. Luck was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, Virginia State Police said. She died at the scene.

Police say Luck ran off the right side of the road just before 4 p.m. and overcorrected. Her vehicle ran off the left side of the highway, struck the embankment and overturned at least two times.

Police say the crash remains under investigation and that alcohol was not a factor.

