1 person sent to hospital in Petersburg fire; dog dies

One person was sent to the hospital and a dog died after a fire early Monday on Matoax Avenue in the Walnut Hill area.

Fire officials say it took about 50 minutes to get the blaze, which started at 1:11 a.m., under control.

There is currently no information on the condition of the person sent to the hospital.

Fire officials say the fire was accidental and likely caused by cooking items left on the stove.

Fire crews from Chesterfield and Fort Lee assisted in putting out the fire.

