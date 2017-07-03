1 person sent to hospital after fire in Petersburg

Police are investigating after a Colonial Heights man was shot and killed early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 10 block of Locust Court just after 1:00 a.m.More >>
One person was sent to the hospital after a fire early on Matoax Avenue in the Walnut Hill area.More >>
A Petersburg teenager is lucky to be alive after he was hit by a logging truck near Interstate 95.More >>
The forensic audit into the Petersburg Treasurer’s office wrapped up on Wednesday, and sources say there were some alarming findings.More >>
Former Petersburg Attorney Brian Telfair was charged with lying after sources say he had a city aid buy a "cheap cell phone" so that he could make a false threat, which canceled a council meeting.More >>
