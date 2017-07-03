1 person sent to hospital after fire in Petersburg

It took firefighters about 50 minutes to get the blaze under control. (Source: NBC12)

One person was sent to the hospital after a fire early Monday on Matoax Avenue in the Walnut Hill area.

Fire officials say it took about 50 minutes to get the blaze, which started around 1:15 a.m., under control.

Officials say it took every available Petersburg firefighter, as well as Chesterfield and Fort Lee firefighters, to assist in putting out the fire.

There's currently no information on the condition of the person who was hospitalized, or how the fire started.

