Senior Alert issued for 81-year-old man missing in southwest VA

A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing 81-year-old man in southwest Virginia who has a cognitive impairment. His disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to Virginia State Police.

Clayton Ray Baird is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair and was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, blue jeans, a black hat with an eagle on it and black boots.

He was last seen on Friday afternoon at his residence in Pennington Gap.

If you see Baird, call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 276-346-1131.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12