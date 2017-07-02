1 dead, 3 hurt in Lake Anna boating accident - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

1 dead, 3 hurt in Lake Anna boating accident

By Heather Riekers, Producer
Connect
LOUISA, VA (WWBT) -

A man has died, and three others are hurt, after a boating accident at Lake Anna State Park in Louisa.

Officials say the boat was trying to avoid a boat coming toward it, when the incident happened Saturday afternoon.

The two passengers aboard the boat were ejected.

We're told one of those passengers, 53-year-old Charles Bowen, died from his injuries.

Officials say two juveniles tubing on the back of the boat were hurt, but should survive.

The second adult in the boat with Bowen also suffered a non-life threatening injury.

Officials say the incident is under investigation, but alcohol is considered to be a factor.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • 1 dead, 3 hurt in Lake Anna boating accident

    1 dead, 3 hurt in Lake Anna boating accident

    Sunday, July 2 2017 2:02 PM EDT2017-07-02 18:02:42 GMT
    A man has died, and three others are hurt, after a boating accident at Lake Anna State Park in Louisa. Officials say the boat was trying to avoid a boat coming toward it, when the incident happened Saturday afternoon. The two passengers aboard the boat were ejected. We're told one of those passengers, 53-year-old Charles Bowen, died from his injuries. Officials say two juveniles tubing on the back of the boat were hurt, but should survive. The second adult in the boat with ...More >>
    A man has died, and three others are hurt, after a boating accident at Lake Anna State Park in Louisa. Officials say the boat was trying to avoid a boat coming toward it, when the incident happened Saturday afternoon. The two passengers aboard the boat were ejected. We're told one of those passengers, 53-year-old Charles Bowen, died from his injuries. Officials say two juveniles tubing on the back of the boat were hurt, but should survive. The second adult in the boat with ...More >>

  • Teen struck in hit and run

    Teen struck in hit and run

    Sunday, July 2 2017 8:42 AM EDT2017-07-02 12:42:30 GMT
    Richmond police are investigating after a 13 year old was struck and hit on the city's northside and the driver keeps going.  This happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of 3rd Avenue. That's near Overby Sheppard Elementary.  We're told the teen suffered some minor scrapers and bruises, but should be alright. They were taken to the hospital to be checked out.  If you know where that driver may be, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. C...More >>
    Richmond police are investigating after a 13 year old was struck and hit on the city's northside and the driver keeps going.  This happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of 3rd Avenue. That's near Overby Sheppard Elementary.  We're told the teen suffered some minor scrapers and bruises, but should be alright. They were taken to the hospital to be checked out.  If you know where that driver may be, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. C...More >>

  • Colonial Heights man shot and killed in Petersburg

    Colonial Heights man shot and killed in Petersburg

    Sunday, July 2 2017 8:27 AM EDT2017-07-02 12:27:42 GMT

    Police are investigating after a Colonial Heights man was shot and killed early Sunday morning.  Police were called to the 10 block of Locust Court just after 1:00 a.m.  When they arrived they found 23 year old Donnell Andrew Dabney Jr, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Southside Regional Medical Center where he later died.  Right now, police don't have any suspects, so if you know anything that can help, call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solve...

    More >>

    Police are investigating after a Colonial Heights man was shot and killed early Sunday morning.  Police were called to the 10 block of Locust Court just after 1:00 a.m.  When they arrived they found 23 year old Donnell Andrew Dabney Jr, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Southside Regional Medical Center where he later died.  Right now, police don't have any suspects, so if you know anything that can help, call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solve...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly