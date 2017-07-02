1 dead, 3 hurt in Lake Anna boating accident

Police are investigating after a Colonial Heights man was shot and killed early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 10 block of Locust Court just after 1:00 a.m. When they arrived they found 23 year old Donnell Andrew Dabney Jr, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Southside Regional Medical Center where he later died. Right now, police don't have any suspects, so if you know anything that can help, call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solve...More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The video is an altered version of a WWE stunt Trump was involved with.More >>
Authorities say a man is facing murder charges in the death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane.More >>
Authorities say an enraged former doctor came to the New York hospital that had spurned him to exact vengeance on his former colleagues.More >>
The man also lost three-quarters of his blood in the accident.More >>
Memphis rapper Ricky Hampton, aka Finese2Tymes, along with another suspect was taken into custody early Sunday moring outside of Side Effects Club in Birmingham.More >>
