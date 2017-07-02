1 dead, 3 hurt in Lake Anna boating accident

A man has died, and three others are hurt, after a boating accident at Lake Anna State Park in Louisa.

Officials say the boat was trying to avoid a boat coming toward it, when the incident happened Saturday afternoon.

The two passengers aboard the boat were ejected.

We're told one of those passengers, 53-year-old Charles Bowen, died from his injuries.

Officials say two juveniles tubing on the back of the boat were hurt, but should survive.

The second adult in the boat with Bowen also suffered a non-life threatening injury.

Officials say the incident is under investigation, but alcohol is considered to be a factor.

