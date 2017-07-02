Teen struck in hit and run

Richmond police are investigating after a 13 year old was struck and hit on the city's northside and the driver keeps going.

This happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of 3rd Avenue. That's near Overby Sheppard Elementary.

We're told the teen suffered some minor scrapers and bruises, but should be alright. They were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

If you know where that driver may be, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

