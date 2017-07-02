Colonial Heights man shot and killed in Petersburg

Police are investigating after a Colonial Heights man was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 10 block of Locust Court just after 1:00 a.m.

When they arrived they found 23 year old Donnell Andrew Dabney Jr, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to Southside Regional Medical Center where he later died.

This is the city's sixth homicide this year.

Right now, police don't have any suspects, so if you know anything that can help, call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

