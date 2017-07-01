Popular Carytown Mexican restaurant closed after fire

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of an early morning fire at Don't Look Back, a popular Mexican restaurant in Carytown.

The owner says it will be closed until further notice.

Crews got the call for the fire around 5:50 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived at the scene of 2929 West Cary Street, they say flames were coming from the back of the building.

The fire had also spread to both floors of the two-story building.

It took crews about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

The Red Cross has been notified to help two people who live in the building.

The extent of the damage is not yet known.

