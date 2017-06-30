Scholarship dedicated to young victim of domestic violence

At just 22 years old, Aaron Raines began a legacy. The college student left her home in Prince George to go to New York, where she started a mentoring program for young girls called THINK PINK.

"Anytime she met anyone, she wanted to know who they were, what made them tick, their goals, and how she could help," said her mother Pat Raines.

Her parents say Aaron had dreams to open her own school and expand her mentoring program to help people achieve their life goals.

"The way she lived her life makes you step back and look at your own," said her father Ben Raines.

In the Raines' home hangs a cap and gown that Raines would have worn last month at her graduation from City College of New York.

"I miss my baby girl, the fact that we have 2016 as her end date, it hurts. I cry, I cry a lot," said Pat Raines.

Seven months ago, Raines' life was suddenly taken. New York police say she was killed by her boyfriend.

With each passing day and the tears that may come, Raines' determination to change lives is still making a difference.

July 1 will be the first annual Aaron Raines Scholarship fundraiser, the fund, started by City College of New York.

"It's helping students that are just like Aaron. I appreciate it and think it's at the perfect time," said PatRaines.

The fundraiser will take place at the ARTS Community Center on Hull Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be vendors, speakers and performers at the event, and all of the money raised will go towards the scholarship fund, and helping a young person receive their education.

For Aaron's parents, the scholarship fund and drive to raise money are happening at a perfect time, as they continue to honor Aaron's life, and ensure her legacy is long lasting.

"We will keep her memory alive. Not only us, but the whole world will remember the things that she tried to do," said Ben Raines.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12