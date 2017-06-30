Teen hit by logging truck speaks after being released from hospital

A Petersburg teenager is lucky to be alive after he was hit by a logging truck near Interstate 95.

Kenyada Bailey, 18, is now out of the hospital, but he's wheel-chair bound for the next few months after the truck ran over him. Now, the teen is sharing his emotional story of survival.

Bailey spent nearly two months in the hospital, and quite frankly, didn't think he'd make it. He remembers the day he was riding his bike home from school.

"I looked back, and I saw two 18 wheelers coming up the street. I yielded for them, stopped on the sidewalk and next thing you know, I look back, seen him coming around the corner. He didn’t really turn wide enough to get around me without the trailer hitting me. Next thing I know I felt a sharp pain in my back and I went down. I was under the trailer,” he explained.

Now he's wheel-chair bound for the next few months - after suffering a crushed pelvis, fractured ribs and spine along with problems with his lung and kidneys. He'll have to re-learn to walk once his body heals.

"Sometimes, it gets really bad. Can't sleep at night. Have to take sleeping meds,” Bailey said.

Initially, the truck driver never stopped. When authorities caught up with him, he said he never knew he hit someone. State Police and prosecutors decided not to file any charges.

While Kenyada's mother doesn’t understand that decision, she says she has other matters to worry about.

"This is one bill right here,” she said, pointing to the mounting medical costs that are beginning to add up.

Her son still has a long road to recovery and must continue to see doctors.

If anything good came out of this, it's the 18-year-old's determination to keep thriving. He didn't think he'd be able to graduate this month. But thanks to teachers bringing his school work to his hospital bed, he was able to attend graduation with his classmates.

"I didn't know how people were going to look at me sitting there in a wheelchair. She got up and wheeled me up onto the stage," he said.

"I'm blessed for my baby to be here right now. I never prayed so much in my life,” his mother added.

Bailey says he wanted to enlist the Army, but due to his current condition, he feels he may have to re-think many of his future goals.

