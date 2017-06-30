Tractor-trailer driver seriously injured in Dinwiddie crash on I-85 N

A tractor-trailer driver was seriously injured in a crash that happened on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie.

This happened on the northbound side at mile marker 40.2, near Route 40, around 8:55 p.m.

The driver was flown to VCU Medical Center.

The crash is under investigation.

Drivers in the area should expect delays as the cleanup continues. All lanes are closed in both directions, as a result. The Virginia Department of Transportation put detours in place.

Northbound detour: Drivers are being diverted to Exit 39 (Rt. 712/Rawlings) to Boydton Plank/Rt. 1 and re-entering I-85 north at mile marker 42.

Southbound detour: Drivers are being diverted to Exit 42 (Route 40/McKenney) to Boydton Plank Rd./Rt. 1 and re-entering I-85 south at mile marker 39.

