1 person injured in Richmond house fire

Richmond fire crews are investigating a house fire that sent one person to the hospital.

The fire happened around 9:11 p.m. on Friday in the 700 block of East Belt Boulevard. Crews arrived on the scene five minutes later and saw fire on the left side of the home.

The fire was marked under control around 9:32 p.m.

One person was injured and is recovering in the hospital.

No fire crew members were injured.

The American Red Cross was not requested to assist.

