Crews investigate oil spill at Osborne Landing in Henrico

Crews are investigating an oil spill at Osborne Landing in Henrico.

The call was received around 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Lt. Goodman with Henrico Fire said the spill came from a boat that was leaking oil. A floating boom was put in place to contain the oil and prevent it from spreading.

He said additional booms were put in place to protect the shoreline. Final units cleared the scene around 8 p.m.

According to Lt. Goodman, a private contractor is going to remove the oil from the shoreline and other areas in the water.

Osborne Landing is owned by the State of Virginia.

Lt. Goodman said there should be minimal impact on operations for the Fourth of July weekend.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12