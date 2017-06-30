Smoke seen coming from roof of Henrico apartment complex

Henrico crews responded to a possible gas leak at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

Crews received a call around 4:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Hampstead Avenue, near the intersection of West Broad Street and Libbie Avenue.

When crews arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from the roof and called for additional help. Firefighters were able to control the fire, which officials say started in a utility closet and then went up into the attic in the apartment above.

The fire was marked under control in less than 40 minutes. Crews worked to make sure the fire did not spread throughout the building.

Officials say it appears the fire began when work was being done on a gas line leading to an appliance.

It is possible those living in the apartment where the fire started may be displaced for a short period of time.

Crews are still investigating.

