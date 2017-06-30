Where to go to see fireworks on the Fourth of July

It's almost the Fourth of July, which means fun, family, and of course fireworks.

We're making sure you know about all the hot spots, to find the best fireworks shows.

You can always count on the Diamond, but you can also see fireworks displays at Innsbrook, Dogwood Dell, Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens.

If you want to see the full list, head on over to 12 About Town.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12