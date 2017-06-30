Gubernatorial candidate Gillespie wants to legalize all consumer fireworks

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie says Virginians are missing out on the Fourth of July. He says it's because large consumer fireworks are illegal in the Commonwealth, but people are still crossing state lines to get them. He says if elected, he wants to make it legal.

With Fourth of July only a few days away, business is picking up at Big Bang Fireworks at the Hanover County location. They are limited in what they can sell. Only certain counties allow these fireworks to be used at home.

Now Gillespie wants to change that.

"The fact is we don't get to celebrate the Fourth of July the way a lot of other Americans do," he said.

He says, if elected, he would work to legalize all consumer fireworks in the Commonwealth.

"I think it's time for us to change that policy," he said and pointed to six other states that do sell consumer fireworks. Those types of fireworks are rockets, roman candles, and mortars and are being sold just across state lines in Tennessee, West Virginia and South Carolina.

"Virginians are paying sales taxes there and contributing to revenues to those states when they could be purchasing here," he said, which would mean more revenue for the Commonwealth.

He says other benefits include jobs.

Bob Carpenter, who owns Big Bang Fireworks, says his business could benefit from the money but is also thinking about safety.

"You know, I think there are some risks and education that needs to go along when using those products because it's a very different type of firework," said Carpenter.

Gillespie says they would only be sold to adults. Localities would also still be able to opt out of legalizing fireworks. All fireworks are currently illegal in Richmond, Henrico, and Chesterfield.

"We would work with firefighters and experts to make sure we're doing this a way that is safe," says Gillespie.

But firefighters pointed us to injury and damage reports by the National Fire Protection Association. In 2015, it says 11,900 people across the country were treated for fireworks-related injuries.

"Whether they are legal or illegal fireworks can be dangerous, we urge to leave it to the experts," said Lt. Jason Elmore with Chesterfield Fire Department.

But Gillespie says, "I have faith in the people of Virginia to act responsibly with their freedom."

NBC12 reached out to Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Ralph Northam's campaign about this policy roll out.

A statement from press secretary Ofirah Yheskel says:

Dr. Northam likes fireworks as much as anyone, but he also wants to make sure you can afford health care in case you accidentally blow your hand off with one. We'd like to know if Ed believes the Republicans' healthcare plans will actually allow for that.

