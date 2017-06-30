VA lawmakers join push to commute sentence for killer

Several Virginia lawmakers are joining the push to commute the sentence for William Morva, 35, who is set to die next week.

The group including four delegates and four senators sent a letter to the Governor saying the power of clemency is "among a governor's most solemn responsibilities."

Here is the list of delegates and senators who signed the letter:

Del. Charniele Herring

Del. Jennifer B. Boysko

Del. Patrick A. Hope

Del. Sam Rasoul

Del. Marcus B. Simon

Sen. Adam P. Ebbin

Sen. Barbara A. Favola

Sen. Lionell Spruill, Sr.

Sen. Mamie E. Locke

This comes just one day after several advocacy groups delivered more than 30,000 petitions in hopes of convincing the governor to spare his life.

The advocates, along with Morva's attorneys, said he is mentally ill.

