Virginia State Police to deploy first round of body cams in Richmond

As the holiday weekend approaches, you can expect more DUI checkpoints and more officers than ever equipped with body cameras in Central Virginia.

In Richmond, 323 officers currently have body cams, out of about 670 active officers. RPD is expecting more cameras next year.

Virginia State Police will be deploying its first 96 troopers with cameras by the end of the summer, in the Richmond area. VSP is still training and finalizing its policy with the cameras. State Police has about 1,800 uniformed officers working across the state.

Law enforcement officials say body cameras are becoming more prevalent, because the technology is becoming more reliable.

"We know more about them. There are more companies in the field. The prices have come down due to competition," said Dana Schrad, the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police.

