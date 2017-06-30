UVA football player wins $100,000 by playing VA Lottery

VA dancing deputy shows off some moves on 'America's Got Talent'

A University of Virginia football player won $100,000 playing the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 game.

When Charles Davis found out he won, he celebrated with his grandmother.

“We shouted together!” he said.

Davis, a University of Virginia student and football player, was on his way home from a workout when he stopped by the 7-Eleven at 43974 Pipeline Plaza in Ashburn to pick up coffee for his mother. While he was there, he decided to play Cash 5, selecting numbers that his grandmother suggested.

“I looked at the numbers on the website after the drawing and said, ‘I… won!’ ” he told the Virginia Lottery.

He bought the winning ticket for the June 25 day drawing, and the winning numbers for that drawing were 1-3-4-7-9.

Davis is majoring in American Studies and is from Ashburn.

"[The] Cash 5 drawing [is] held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. The chances of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256," according to the Virginia Lottery.

