Soldier brings smile to 4-year-old boy's face

Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.More >>
A Petersburg teenager is lucky to be alive after he was hit by a logging truck near Interstate 95.More >>
At just 22 years old, Aaron Raines began a legacy. The college student left her home in Prince George to go to New York where she started a mentoring program for young girls called THINK PINK.More >>
A tractor-trailer driver was seriously injured in a crash that happened on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie.More >>
Crews are investigating an oil leak at Osborne Landing in Henrico.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Law enforcement is dropping charges against two teens accused of igniting fires that decimated east Tennessee, including Gatlinburg.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
