Soldier brings smile to 4-year-old boy's face

A soldier at McDonald's brought a smile to a four-year-old boy's face on Thursday.

Jeb Bach's mother, Sheryl, and son, Elijah, were at McDonald's Thursday morning and saw a convoy of Army soldiers.

"My son saw them and wanted to talk to them, so my mom pulls the car over to tell them that 'someone wants to talk to them,' " Bach wrote on Facebook.

She rolled down his window, and they saw little Elijah smiling from ear to ear and saying, "I want to make sure you are safe on your secret mission." A soldier said, "I have something for you." Bach said the soldier pulled a patch from his chest, which was full of badges, and handed the patch to Elijah.

Elijah has been "glowing" all day, according to Grandma Sheryl.

"The most amazing part about this is my son, only four years old, was worried for these soldiers and their safety and the soldier who not only gave my son a ranking or achieved patch, not only is protecting us on daily basis, willing to risk everything for the country he loves, is still willing to give even more, to a little boy, just to bring a smile to his face," Bach said.

The Bach family is wishing they knew the soldier's name so they can give thanks for bringing a smile to Elijah's face, as well as for the sacrifices made on a daily basis.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12