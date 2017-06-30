Chesterfield police warn residents about dangers of celebratory gunfire

Chesterfield police are warning residents about the dangers of celebratory gunfire.

"What goes up will come down, and the consequences could be tragic," police said in a press release.

Officers are still investigating an incident that killed seven-year-old Brendon Mackey, who was struck by a bullet before a fireworks display at Swift Creek Reservoir four years ago. Police believe the bullet that hit Brendon was fired randomly into the air, most likely from a distance.

Police are asking anyone to report any reckless use of firearms immediately.

Anyone with any information regarding Brendon Mackey's death should call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

