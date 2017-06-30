Richmond godmother gets 40 years in death of 3-year-old

A Richmond woman has been sentenced to 40 years prison with 10 suspended after the death of a 3-year-old girl last year.

The Richmond Commonwealth Attorney's Office confirmed Danielle Turner pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Latrice Walden.

Walden suffered beatings for several days in a row, with more than 100 bruises on her entire body. Her godmother, Turner, was watching her while her own mother was giving birth in the hospital.

During an interview last year, the victim's mother said Turner was a medical professional and a friend of nearly a decade.

"She loved my baby," Nikki Brown said. "I just, I just can't. I don't know where it came from. I have no words for her, none."

