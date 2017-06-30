NBC12 VIEWPOINT: Declare Your Independence!

By: Kym Grinnage email

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, — That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.

These words were written at time and a place in history when they did not apply to all men and women who were living in the United States and they did not apply to all for many years.

Words matter, and I believe that every citizen should live their lives every day seeking "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

If this is the basis of where we start all discussions about anything that may divide us, we may find more common ground.

