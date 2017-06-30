Woman drives herself to Henrico gas station after being shot

The victim drove herself to a nearby gas station after being shot. (Source: NBC12)

The Henrico Police Department says a woman drove herself to a gas station on Nine Mile Road to call for help after being shot Friday morning.

Police say she was shot in her car on Kenway Avenue around 7:30 a.m. She called for help at the nearby Sunoco Gas station.

The suspect, who is in custody, fired a shot from a separate vehicle, striking the victim, who was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are not sure what led to the shooting, but they did say the victim and suspect know each other.

