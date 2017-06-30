Woman drives herself to Henrico gas station after being shot

The Henrico Police Department says a woman drove herself to a gas station on Nine Mile Road to call for help after being shot Friday morning.More >>
The Henrico Police Department is searching for a man who entered a Brook Road bank on Thursday evening, displayed a weapon, robbed a victim and then fled the scene.More >>
All lanes of Hungary Road, near Old Staples Mill Road and the CSX railroad tracks, will be closed starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 29.More >>
There’s been another sewage spill at Essex Village, and county leaders say they’re looking to see if they have the authority to issue any violations.More >>
NBC12 viewer Charles wants to know: why is the ramp from I-64 to Airport Drive in eastern Henrico raised?More >>
