Man displays weapon, flees scene at Henrico bank

Police say the suspect entered the bank prior to the robbery. (Source: Henrico Police)

The Henrico Police Department is searching for a man who entered a Brook Road bank on Thursday evening, displayed a weapon, robbed a victim and then fled the scene.

Police say the suspect -- a white male between 30 and 40 years old and between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall with an average build -- was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and a hat during the robbery.

Police believe the suspect entered the bank earlier in the day wearing a black shirt and light-colored pants.

He fled the scene in a four-door car with a sunroof.

If you have any information about the incident, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

