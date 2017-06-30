Man displays weapon, flees scene at Henrico bank - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man displays weapon, flees scene at Henrico bank

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
Police say the suspect entered the bank prior to the robbery. (Source: Henrico Police) Police say the suspect entered the bank prior to the robbery. (Source: Henrico Police)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

The Henrico Police Department is searching for a man who entered a Brook Road bank on Thursday evening, displayed a weapon, robbed a victim and then fled the scene. 

Police say the suspect -- a white male between 30 and 40 years old and between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall with an average build -- was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and a hat during the robbery. 

Police believe the suspect entered the bank earlier in the day wearing a black shirt and light-colored pants. 

He fled the scene in a four-door car with a sunroof. 

If you have any information about the incident, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

