Lottery winner did not claim $1 million ticket

The "lucky" winner of one of the million-dollar raffle tickets sold at the beginning of this year did not claim their ticket, and therefore, the prize expired.

The ticket was one of three winners drawn for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. The other two tickets have been claimed.

The ticket - #111002 - was bought at the 7-Eleven at 4601 West Broad Street in Richmond.

Lottery tickets expire six months after the drawing.

The money will now go to the state Literary Fund.

"Since its inception in 1988, the Lottery has transferred more than $262 million in unclaimed prizes to Virginia’s Literary Fund," Virginia Lottery said in a press release.

