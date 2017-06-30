Lottery winner did not claim $1 million ticket

The "lucky" winner of one of the million-dollar raffle tickets sold at the beginning of this year did not claim their ticket, and therefore, the prize expired.More >>
The "lucky" winner of one of the million-dollar raffle tickets sold at the beginning of this year will lose the money if they do not claim it before 5 p.m. today!More >>
Law enforcement officials say body cameras are becoming more prevalent, because the technology is becoming more reliable.More >>
Law enforcement officials say body cameras are becoming more prevalent, because the technology is becoming more reliable.More >>
As the holiday weekend approaches, you can expect more DUI checkpoints, and more officers equipped with body cameras in Central Virginia.More >>
As the holiday weekend approaches, you can expect more DUI checkpoints, and more officers equipped with body cameras in Central Virginia.More >>
A Richmond woman has been sentenced to 40 years prison with 10 suspended after the death of a 3-year-old girl last year.More >>
A Richmond woman has been sentenced to 40 years prison with 10 suspended after the death of a 3-year-old girl last year.More >>
Several Virginia lawmakers are joining the push to commute the sentence for William Morva, 35, who is set to die next week.More >>
Several Virginia lawmakers are joining the push to commute the sentence for William Morva, 35, who is set to die next week.More >>