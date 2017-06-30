RACC offers $4 adoptions on Friday and Saturday

Richmond Animal Care and Control is lowering its pet adoption fees to $4 on Friday and Saturday as it has a full shelter.

"We are all excited about the long weekend ahead of us," RACC wrote on Facebook. "... The shelter is full and we continue to save lives that need cage space."

RACC is located at 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond. The shelter is open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

