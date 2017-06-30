What's Driving You Crazy: Traffic headed toward Kings Dominion

If you've driven north on I-95 toward Kings Dominion, you've likely seen an increase in traffic.

NBC12's Candice Smith says there are a couple of hot spots along this route from Richmond that will cause delays on your way to the amusement park.

First, there is a project at the Atlee-Elmont exit- right at the Henrico-Hanover line.

There's also a bridge replacement project at the Lewistown Road exit near the Bass Pro Shop.

Traffic that normally has a speed limit of 70 mph has been reduced to 55 mph in this construction area.

This project has been under construction the past two years, and it's not going to get any better this summer. The project should end this winter.

If you're headed toward Kings Dominion and on a timeline, give yourself an extra 20 minutes to factor in any potential traffic tie-ups.

WHAT'S DRIVING YOU CRAZY:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12