1 person critically injured in Chesterfield crash involving motorcycle

Chesterfield police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV that left one person critically injured.

Police say around 9:54 p.m. on Thursday, an SUV was stopped at a traffic light near the intersection of Hull Street Road and Fordham Road when it was struck by a motorcycle.

The man on the motorcycle was transported to Chippenham Hospital with serious injuries. No one inside the SUV was hurt.

Investigators say alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

There is currently no word on charges. The investigation is ongoing.

