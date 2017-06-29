Chesterfield PSA drawing attention to heroin addiction

Last year, in Chesterfield County, there were 177 heroin overdoses, 37 of them were fatal.More >>
Chesterfield police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV that left one person critically injured.More >>
Some Chesterfield neighbors outraged that their private trash pick-up service is jacking up their rates.More >>
Chesterfield Police say they have arrested one of the men involved in Tuesday's robbery that left a store clerk injured. Police are still looking for the second suspect and the victim's vehicle.More >>
James City County police have found the body of a 23-year-old Chesterfield man who disappeared in College Creek on Monday evening.More >>
