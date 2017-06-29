Ex-Petersburg attorney charged with lying after making false threat

Former Petersburg Attorney Brian Telfair was charged with lying after sources say he had a city aid buy a "cheap cell phone" so that he could make a false threat, which canceled a council meeting.

Telfair's attorney released the following statement:

It seems as though Mr. Telfair has been targeted because of the knowledge he possesses surrounding some of the malfeasance in the city of Petersburg government over the course of his tenure there. There is an effort to discredit and dismiss him as well as his previously voiced concerns about what was happening in Petersburg. The ‘revelation’ from the court files curiously appears in the weeks leading up to one of his court appearances. We trust that the local news media will make an effort to shed light upon the fact that the court file in question contains only allegations against Mr. Telfair and not any response from him or other exculpatory evidence. Mr. Telfair certainly looks forward to his day in court… both for this allegation and for the action he is contemplating taking against those officials who have misrepresented the facts and circumstances in an effort to defame him and otherwise cause significant injury to his reputation within the community.

Telfair officially stepped down on Friday, March 4. Mayor Howard Myers made it clear that Telfair stepping down did not have anything to do with the state of the city, regarding the utility bills and the city's finances. Telfair said in an email that he resigned due to health reasons.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12