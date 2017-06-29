Gov. McAuliffe says he will not honor request in releasing voters' information

Governor Terry McAuliffe released a statement in response to a letter sent to all 50 states from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

The letter requested states to release voters' data, including the last four digits of social security numbers, addresses, date of birth, political affiliation, and voting history.

On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence released a statement saying "a letter will be sent today to the 50 states and District of Columbia on behalf of the Commission requesting publicly-available data from state voter rolls and feedback on how to improve election integrity."

The integrity of the vote is a foundation of our democracy; this bipartisan commission will review ways to strengthen that integrity in order to protect and preserve the principle of one person, one vote.

The letter was made public by the Connecticut Secretary of State.

Here is Governor McAuliffe's response:

Today the Commonwealth and the other 49 states received a lengthy request from Kris Kobach, the Vice Chair of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, requesting a list of all registered Virginia voters, the last four digits of their social security numbers, their addresses, date of birth, political affiliation, and their voting history. The Vice Chair's letter also contained a list of vague inquiries about the election policies and laws of the Commonwealth. I have no intention of honoring this request. Virginia conducts fair, honest, and democratic elections, and there is no evidence of significant voter fraud in Virginia. This entire commission is based on the specious and false notion that there was widespread voter fraud last November. At best this commission was set up as a pretext to validate Donald Trump's alternative election facts, and at worst is a tool to commit large-scale voter suppression. The oly irregularity in the 2016 presidential election centerd around Russian tampering, a finding that has been confirmed by 17 of our intelligence agencies and sworn testimony delivered to several congressional committees. In 131 days Virginia's Department of Elections will again conduct a statewide election for the offices of Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General, as well as 100 House of Delegates races and numerous other positions. I'm not going to divert resources that could potentially compromise that important work to enable this politically motivated and silly posturing.

