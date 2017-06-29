Sources: Alarming findings found in forensic audit into Petersburg treasurer's office

The forensic audit into the Petersburg treasurer’s office wrapped up on Wednesday, and sources say there were some alarming findings.

Now the commonwealth’s attorney office is reviewing them to determine if charges are appropriate.

A Chesterfield special prosecutor now has the findings from a forensic audit into the Petersburg treasurer.

In the meantime, the city is making moves to create a new position to give more oversight to the process of collecting funds (as outlined in the attachment).

Brent Solomon will have the details on NBC12 News at 11.

