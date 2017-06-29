Richmond's hard-hit storm neighborhood gets prepped for underground power lines

Five years ago on Thursday, a derecho, or hurricane-strength, straight winds tore through Central Virginia. The powerful storm damaged homes, knocked down trees, and took out power lines.

Some areas were in the dark for days, like Richmond’s tree-dense Stratford Hills neighborhood in the southside. But Dominion is working to ensure power outages won't be as difficult for neighbors there, in the near future.

Dominion is currently working to put power lines underground in Stratford Hills and other areas around the state. The underground power lines program started in 2014 and is expected to extend through 2024.

Many neighbors say they cannot wait. The aftermath of the derecho is ingrained in the memories of neighbors who bore the storm in Stratford Hills, like James McCarthy.

"It's like muscle memory… Let me get the generator. Let me hit the transfer. Let me check on the neighbors, and then we'll drive around the neighborhood to make sure we can get out," said McCarthy.

Dominion is planning eight projects in the neighborhood to bury power lines. So, if trees fall, power won't be impacted nearly as much as during past storms.

"You're talking weeks. I'd say the longest we've ever been out is 17 days," recalled McCarthy.

Dominion representatives will be consulting multiple times with every resident to make sure they have permission to dig. Crews will use targeted drills to make a path underground without disrupting the lawn. Transformers will no longer be situated up in power poles. They'll be in green boxes, on the ground.

"When we're done, big storms like derecho or Irene, will take a lot less time to restore. Customers will be able to get back to normal a lot faster than they have in the past,” said Alan Bradshaw, Dominion’s director of its strategic underground program.

Having underground power lines installed trouble-prone areas will free up crews from having to maneuver them. They’ll be able to get to other areas faster, restoring power more quickly for everyone.

"Part of living here is you want the trees, right? So, you kind of have to find that harmony. You don't want to find empty lots,” continued McCarthy.

Since the derecho, Dominion also launched a real-time, online power outage map, so customers can track power crews. Other software better pinpoints storm damage, and Dominion now has the ability to restore power without visiting homes in some cases.

Despites all the upgrades, Dominion still encourages customers to make sure they are prepared for emergencies with bottled water, batteries, flashlights, a battery-powered radio, and lanterns.

So far, Dominion customers saw a $0.50 per month increase on their bills to pay for the first part of the underground project. Another $0.32 hike is slated for the fall.

Click here to read Dominion's tips on storm preparedness.

