County Waste explains why customers are seeing an increase on their bill

Some Chesterfield neighbors outraged that their private trash pick-up service is jacking up their rates.

Many County Waste customers say they just found out they'll be paying more, so they reached out to the On Your Side investigators.

On trash day, most homes in the Settlers Landing neighborhood in Chesterfield have the same company name on their bins, County Waste.

"They pretty much come the same time, so as far as service, they've been okay," said Bruce Johnson, a County Waste customer.

However, many customers are not satisfied with the way County Waste has handled the current billing cycle. Customers just received an email saying the price to pick up trash has gone up. "

It doesn't make me feel happy," said Johnson.

NBC12 reached out to viewers through Facebook and asked, "How much more are you paying a month?" Almost two hundred people responded. The answers varied between $2 and $5.

"The single biggest issue is in our labor," said Jerry Cifor, a member of the County Waste board of directors. He says that's one reason why rates are going up. Cifor says the company bumped pay by 14 percent to stem the loss of drivers, mechanics, and other workers.

"It had a positive impact in terms of us keeping our employees happy and not having them leave, but the negative impact was that it impacted our financial numbers. That's why we went through the price increase, to compensate ourselves for the extra cost."

Landfill and operational costs are the other reasons.

But why do the rates vary depending on the customer? "It's really dependent on how low their rate was to begin with," said Cifor. "The lower rates we put through a higher price increase."

Johnson is upset because he says many smaller businesses closed when County Waste entered the market.

"So now that those people are gone, they have the opportunity to raise the price. You really don't have much choice but to go with them," said Johnson.

Johnson says he would be interested going to another company, but County Wastes hopes to keep its current customers.

"I would tell you we provide a great service," says Cifor. "We have state of the art recycling facility that services the greater Richmond market."

He says other local waste services can’t offer that.

When asked if County Waste customers could expect another pay increase in the future, the company says it would depend on the market.

