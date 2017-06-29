Mason up for ESPY Award

Petersburg graduate Frank Mason III is up for an ESPY Award. Mason is nominated for Best Male College Athlete, after leading Kansas to the Elite Eight and garnering consensus national player of the year honors.

Mason was one of the best and most consistent players in college basketball this past season, averaging 20.9 points and 5.2 assists per game as a senior. He earned numerous first team All-American honors and was Big 12 Player of the Year, in addition to his national player of the year awards.

The former Crimson Wave star was drafted by the Sacramento Kings in the second round of last week's NBA Draft, 34th overall.

Fans can vote for Mason to win the ESPY Award by visiting www.espn.com/espys. The ESPY Awards are July 12.

