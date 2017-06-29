Crews to close Hungary Road to repair damaged water connection

All lanes of Hungary Road, near Old Staples Mill Road and the CSX railroad tracks, will be closed starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 29. Crews will be repairing a damaged water connection.

"The Henrico County Department of Public Utilities expects the road to be reopened by Friday morning’s commute," county officials said in an email.

During the construction, westbound traffic on Hungary Road will be detoured onto Purcell Road and then to Mountain Road. Eastbound traffic will then be rerouted onto Hungary Spring Road and then to Staples Mill Road and East Parham Road.

