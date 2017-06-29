Amazon 'Prime Day' set for July 11 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Amazon 'Prime Day' set for July 11

Source: Amazon.com Source: Amazon.com
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Amazon's upcoming "Prime Day" will last longer than a day this year.

Prime Day will be July 11, but the deals will begin on July 10 at 9 p.m. and end at 3 a.m. on July 12.

This will be the third time Amazon is hosting its self-created sales holiday, which began in 2015 to mark the company's 20th anniversary.

The event proved to be a success by boosting sales and pulling in new Prime members, since the deals are open only to Prime members.

