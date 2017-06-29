Amazon 'Prime Day' set for July 11

The Justice Department is giving up the legal fight over the name of the Washington Redskins. In a letter to a federal appeals court, the department said last week's Supreme Court decision in favor of an Asian-American band calling itself the Slants means the NFL team will prevail in a legal battle to cancel the team's trademarks because the name is disparaging to Native Americans.More >>
Petersburg graduate Frank Mason III is up for an ESPY Award. Mason is nominated for Best Male College Athlete. You can vote for Mason here.More >>
All lanes of Hungary Road, near Old Staples Mill Road and the CSX railroad tracks, will be closed starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 29.More >>
Prime Day will be July 11, but the deals will begin on July 10 at 9 p.m. and end at 3 a.m. on July 12.More >>
When Andy Mitchell gave a hard-working young man a ride to work, he had no idea how much it would change both their lives.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Because that action is illegal, the teenager called 911, and the police took her to a nearby city, where she intended to buy drugs.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium ion batteries -- odds are good -- you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.More >>
The woman had a sexual relationship for about three years with a boy, starting when he was 11, police said.More >>
The man suspected of burning a flag that was attached to a home on Floyd Avenue turned himself in at the Richmond Police Department on Wednesday night.More >>
