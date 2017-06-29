Sewage spill at Essex Village prompts questions of more criminal charges

A look at one of the bathrooms in an apartment at Essex Village. (Source: Henrico County)

There’s been another sewage spill at Essex Village, and county leaders say they’re looking to see if they have the authority to issue any violations.

It happened Wednesday afternoon. County leaders say management did respond and got a plumber to come out and fix the problem.

As the Henrico’s largest subsidized housing complex, Essex has been scrutinized for the living conditions. It’s gotten to the point that any building code violations discovered by county officials will now become a criminal charge.

The most recent sewage overflow did not impact renters.

We did hear back from PK Management about our ongoing investigations into the apartment complex:

In December 2016, PK Management received notice of multiple county code violations. We mobilized our company resources to respond and correct the issues, and we have been working diligently to remedy the violations and otherwise improve the property. Since March, over $1,200,000 has been spent to both address repairs and make improvements at Essex Village, including correcting the code violations. All the original violations from December have been cured. The owner has committed additional substantial funds to undertake significant enhancements to both the interior and exterior of the property, which are currently ongoing with an average over 45 personnel onsite over the past 30 days. Our primary concern is providing quality housing to the residents of Essex Village.



- Jenee McClain Bankhead- PK Management president

