Flag-burning suspect arrested in Richmond

The man suspected of burning a flag that was attached to a home on Floyd Avenue turned himself in at the Richmond Police Department on Wednesday night.

Andrew Rosas, 26, of Richmond, was charged with arson in the incident that was caught on camera earlier that day.

A security camera recorded the suspect as he approached the home and set fire to an American flag, which was attached to a porch, around 2:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of Floyd Avenue.

The home was also damaged in the incident.

The video was shared nearly 2,000 times on NBC12's Facebook page on Wednesday.

"I am elated at the ability of the Richmond fire and police to bring somebody like this to justice," said homeowner James Tanner. "I appreciate anybody and everyone on social media who helped out on this."

