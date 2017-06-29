Flag-burning suspect arrested in Richmond

The man suspected of burning a flag that was attached to a home on Floyd Avenue turned himself in at the Richmond Police Department on Wednesday night.More >>
The man suspected of burning a flag that was attached to a home on Floyd Avenue turned himself in at the Richmond Police Department on Wednesday night.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Virginia will soon enact a list of new laws that is "likely to affect the daily lives of the citizens." The laws go into effect starting July 1.More >>
Virginia will soon enact a list of new laws that is "likely to affect the daily lives of the citizens." The laws go into effect starting July 1.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter was arraigned Thursday morning on a capital murder charge.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter was arraigned Thursday morning on a capital murder charge.More >>
Secco Wine Bar will be offering happy hour discounts at its new location in the Fan, but there's a catch.More >>
Secco Wine Bar will be offering happy hour discounts at its new location in the Fan, but there's a catch.More >>