RVA Parenting: Clover Hill Library award winning Play Smart Program

The way your kids play - and the way you play with them - could be much more important than just keeping them occupied.

It could impact their growth and development. And one Chesterfield library- is looking to help local parents, get the edge.

The play Smart program is award winning- but the biggest prize- might just be how it impacts these little kids.

"When children are growing- their brains are learning and creating all sorts of synapses so it's really important to have that opportunity for different types of play available for them,” said branch manager Margaret Howard. “It helps them mature properly and learn to play with other children."

The playgroup is free- but you do have to register ahead of time.

It's the fourth Thursday of every month- and the goal is fostering early childhood development.

"Using the blocks- that would teach gross motor skills for a little baby,” said Howard. “Creative play for playing with dolls- really interacting and that really teaches life skills like empathy and all that good stuff that we're looking for in our community.”

The library invites local leaders and experts to come in and speak to parents during the play sessions.

Giving parents one more chance to learn and grow, themselves.

If you'd like to check out the play smart program- or any of the other kids programs going on at the local libraries, click here: http://chesterfield.evanced.info/signup/calendar

