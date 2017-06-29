Police arrest man accused of attacking store clerk, stealing victim's vehicle

Chesterfield Police say they have arrested one of the men involved in Tuesday's robbery that left a store clerk injured.

Raphel S. Crosby, 25, is charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, malicious wounding, abduction and carjacking.

Police are still looking for the second man involved in the robbery.

According to police, Crosby and another man entered the Jefferson Express convenience store at 16638 Jefferson Davis Highway and robbed the clerk of money from the register and the keys to the victim's vehicle.

Crosby was arrested on Wednesday in Petersburg and is currently being held without bond in the Chesterfield County Jail.

Police still need your help to find the second suspect and the victim's vehicle. The suspect is described as "a black male in his 20s. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants, a baseball-style cap and a backpack."

If you have any information that can help, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12