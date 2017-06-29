Police arrest man accused of attacking store clerk, stealing victim's vehicle

Chesterfield Police say they have arrested one of the men involved in Tuesday's robbery that left a store clerk injured. Police are still looking for the second suspect and the victim's vehicle.More >>
Chesterfield Police say they have arrested one of the men involved in Tuesday's robbery that left a store clerk injured. Police are still looking for the second suspect and the victim's vehicle.More >>
James City County police have found the body of a 23-year-old Chesterfield man who disappeared in College Creek on Monday evening.More >>
James City County police have found the body of a 23-year-old Chesterfield man who disappeared in College Creek on Monday evening.More >>
Chesterfield Police are looking for two men and a white 2012 Toyota Highlander after a robbery on Tuesday.More >>
Chesterfield Police are looking for two men and a white 2012 Toyota Highlander after a robbery on Tuesday.More >>
A former U.S. Navy Navigator died last week after watching his beloved Washington Nationals blow another lead.More >>
A former U.S. Navy Navigator died last week after watching his beloved Washington Nationals blow another lead.More >>
Chesterfield police have identified the suspects involved in a robbery that happened in the 2700 block of Executive Drive.More >>
Chesterfield police have identified the suspects involved in a robbery that happened in the 2700 block of Executive Drive.More >>