Alcohol proof increase from 101 to 151 one of many new Va. laws starting July 1

Virginia will soon enact a list of new laws that is "likely to affect the daily lives of the citizens."

The laws go into effect starting July 1 and cover a wide range of topics, including Alcoholic Beverage Control

One of the notable changes to Alcoholic Beverage Control is an increase in the limit of the proof of neutral grain spirits or alcohol that may be sold at government stores. The proof has increased from 101 to 151.

Another notable law involves marijuana possession and the criminal's driver's license. Now if an adult is convicted of simple possession of marijuana, it is up to the court to decide whether the offender's license should be suspended - unless the offender was caught while operating a motor vehicle, in which case the license must be suspended. This exception does not apply to juveniles.

There are two new laws for pet owners. First, you can now buy a lifetime license for your dog or cat. The other law covers "dangerous dogs" and how law enforcement investigates these cases.

Hunters can now wear blaze pink instead of blaze orange hunting apparel.

Here is the complete list of laws going into effect:

