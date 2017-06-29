Accused killer of state police special agent arraigned on capital murder charge

The man accused of shooting and killing Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter was arraigned Thursday morning on a capital murder charge.

Travis Ball told the judge via video he "wasn't sure" if he could afford an attorney and that his employment history "wasn't stable."

Because of the charges, the judge is required to appoint Ball a capital defender. He was also assigned a second attorney, Cary Bowen.

On the evening of the May 26 shooting in Mosby Court, a Richmond Police officer and Walter had observed a silver Chevrolet Cobalt pull up to the curb in the 1900 block of Redd Street.

The officer and Walter pulled in behind the Cobalt and walked up to the car to start a conversation as part of a consensual encounter.

As the Richmond Police Officer was talking with the driver, Walter approached the passenger side where Ball was seated. Police say that within moments, a single shot rang out and Ball -- who is from Richmond -- was running from the car on foot.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and was detained by Richmond Police.

Ball remained on the run throughout the night and was later arrested at a residence at Northumberland.

According to court documents, a detective interviewed the driver of the vehicle that Ball was in when Walter was shot.

The document reveals that the driver "observed a scuffle between Ball and the special agent. (The driver) then noticed a gun in Ball's hand near the agent's head. (The driver) heard a gunshot and noticed the agent was down."

Ball is due back in court on July 5.

